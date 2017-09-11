Quantcast

Business Buzz

The Daily Record's business blog

Watch a replay of the small business cybersecurity webinar here

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2017

3a-cybersecurity-association01mfLast week, the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. and Better Business Bureau Greater Maryland held a webinar about cybersecurity for small businesses.

Stacey Smith, executive director of the Cybersecurity Association, and Angie Barnett, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, spoke with Darrell Laffoon, vice president of technology at EZShield and Mike Volk, a cybersecurity specialist at PSA Insurance and Financial Services on how to prepare for cybersecurity disasters.

If you’re interested in finding out what your business can do to secure its computer infrastructure, watch a replay of the replay here.

YouTube Preview Image

 

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo