Watch a replay of the small business cybersecurity webinar here

Last week, the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. and Better Business Bureau Greater Maryland held a webinar about cybersecurity for small businesses.

Stacey Smith, executive director of the Cybersecurity Association, and Angie Barnett, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, spoke with Darrell Laffoon, vice president of technology at EZShield and Mike Volk, a cybersecurity specialist at PSA Insurance and Financial Services on how to prepare for cybersecurity disasters.

If you’re interested in finding out what your business can do to secure its computer infrastructure, watch a replay of the replay here.