Md. joins challenge to Trump’s ending of young immigrant program

By: Associated Press Don Thompson September 11, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California, joined by Maryland and two other states, sued the Trump administration Monday over its decision to end a program that shields young immigrants from deportation, saying it would be especially hard hit because it has more of the immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by parents or by parents who overstayed ...

