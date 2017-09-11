Quantcast

Baltimore will consider tax breaks for police, firefighters

By: Associated Press September 11, 2017

Baltimore will consider offering a property tax break to local police and firefighters. The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that officials believe the relief would entice more emergency responders to live in the city. It would also help the city financially while fostering more trust between safety officials and the public. The tax break would be $2,500 for a ...

