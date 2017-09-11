Md. contractor gets $18M software engineering task order from Army

Share this: Email

The KeyW Holding Corp., a Hanover-based national security contractor, was given a three-year, $18 million task order to provide business systems software engineering and sustainment services to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center. Communications-Electronics Command, or CECOM, is based at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. KeyW will support software engineering, development and sustainment, business consulting, IT ...