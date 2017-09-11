Quantcast

Md. contractor gets $18M software engineering task order from Army

By: Daily Record Staff September 11, 2017

The KeyW Holding Corp., a Hanover-based national security contractor, was given a three-year, $18 million task order to provide business systems software engineering and sustainment services to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center. Communications-Electronics Command, or CECOM, is based at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. KeyW will support software engineering, development and sustainment, business consulting, IT ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo