Quantcast

Md., other states sue Trump administration over fuel economy fines

By: Associated Press Dee-Ann Durbin September 11, 2017

DETROIT — Maryland, New York and three other states are suing the Trump administration, saying it must put in place higher penalties for automakers that violate federal fuel economy standards. The U.S. Department of Transportation more than doubled civil penalties for fuel economy violations last year after Congress ordered agencies to adjust their fines for inflation. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo