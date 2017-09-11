Nick DeSantis | Heritage Financial Consultants

Quantcast

desantis-nick-heritage-financial-consultantsNick DeSantis has joined Heritage Financial Consultants as a registered planning assistant to Brian Gracie, a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser.

DeSantis is responsible for research, allocation models and preparation for client reviews. He previously worked as a financial adviser and mortgage loan officer. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Brooklyn College. DeSantis hold his Series 7, Series 66 and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

