Urban Land Institute to honor Struever’s career achievements

The Baltimore District Council of the Urban Land Institute will award Cross Street Partners’ CEO Bill Struever with its 2017 lifetime achievement award.

Urban Land Institute is scheduled to honor Struever at its annual WaveMaker Awards on Oct. 5 at Monument City Brewing Company Building at 1 North Haven St.

“I feel blessed in that I love what I do. I’m having way too much fun to even think about retiring,” Struever said in a statement.

Struever’s experience in Baltimore development dates back to 1974 when he started the company that would eventually become Struever Bros., Eccles and Rouse. The company worked on a variety of projects including Fenway Park renovations in Boston and the overhaul of Tide Point, which now serves as Under Armour headquarters.

That firm eventually had to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the 2008 financial collapse. But since then Struever has re-merged with Cross Street Partners, which has taken on more high-profile urban adaptive reuse projects in Baltimore that include the Lion Brothers Building and The A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph Building.