Quantcast

Former law partner disbarred for mishandling client funds, failing to advise client

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 12, 2017

A Bel Air solo practitioner and former partner at two large Maryland law firms was disbarred Monday for mishandling her client’s money, failing to give her client proper advice and for not cooperating with bar counsel’s investigation, according to court filings. L. Content McLaughlin was disbarred by the Court of Appeals on Monday by per curiam ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo