Aubreana Stephenson Holder

Chief Operating Officer

Federal Management Systems Inc.

The key to Aubreana Stephenson Holder’s success is the philosophy “As long as I have breath, I have another day to be great! Just give me the opportunity and I will do my best in anything I do.”

Holder began working for Federal Management Systems Inc., a business oversight firm with local, state and federal government and international and multinational clients as an intern. She would rise through the firm working in project management and as a legal advisor then as operations manager and legal associate. Since 2010, the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law graduate has served as the firm’s chief operating officer. “To rise up within the company has just been kind of like Christmas morning every day,” she said.

For more than 10 years, Holder has given her time and cooking skills to the DC Central Kitchen, a community nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger by training individuals in culinary careers and hiring them to help serve meals to those in need in the area. “(Volunteering there) reminds you of the great things you have in your life and you have the opportunity to help others,” she said.

Holder’s focus is her family, including two daughters, and making them proud. “(I am) showing my girls that as long as you put your mind to it and take action, you can do anything that you want to do. You can accomplish anything.”

