Benjamin Meredith

Associate Attorney/Owner/Co-Founder

Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger & Brennan, P.C./ Starboard Clothing Co./ Bowties & Boatshoes, LLC

Check out the bowtie Benjamin Meredith wears to the VIP List awards ceremony. It might just be one he created.

In 2010, Meredith started a blog with a friend called Bowties & Boatshoes LLC to discuss their interest in young professional preppy clothing culture. After ordering a bowtie from a website they had on their radar, Meredith looked at the construction and thought, “I could do this.” He got a quick lesson from his grandma on sewing, bought a used sewing machine and got to work.

His third or fourth attempt was good enough to wear to work. When a co-worker asked where he bought, he told them he made it. Later, another co-worker asked him to make him one. Thus Starboard Clothing Co. was born which sells a variety of bowties and neck ties.

The clothing company is a part-time job for the University of Baltimore School of Law graduate. Since 2011, Meredith has been an associate attorney for Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger & Brennan, P.C. with a caseload of mainly medical malpractice and personal injury cases.

Without personal injury/medical malpractice lawyers, people would not receive compensation and often be left out in the cold, he said. Meredith likes “being able to help people (and) really feel like you are able to help people.”

Meredith also volunteers his time as president of Woodswise: The Severna Park Elderly Housing Corporation and has been on the board since 2012.

