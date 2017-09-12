Chanel Speaks-Green | Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y

Chanel Speaks-Green has been named director of Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y.

As director, Speaks-Green will lead the program operations for BBBSY. She has more than 15 years of youth development experience, including mentoring, social work, therapeutic intervention and after-school and community school programming.

Speaks-Green graduated from Villa Julie University with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and from Princeton University with a Master of Divinity and a Master of Arts in youth ministry and urban studies.

