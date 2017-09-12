[Back to 2017 VIP Winners list]

Chelsea A. Williams

MPH, CCPH

Senior Communications Associate

The Horizon Foundation

When Howard County’s Horizon Foundation hired Chelsea Williams as senior communications associate, the health- and wellness-focused nonprofit got a young but seasoned veteran of the health communications business in Maryland.

Williams, 30, previously worked as a communications specialist for Abt Associates, a global research firm, in Bethesda, and for the Scientific Consulting Group, a science communications company, in Gaithersburg.

A native Marylander, Williams earned a master’s of public nutrition from Liberty University and is one of fewer than 50 health communications professionals credentialed as a Certified Communicator in Public Health by the National Public Health Information Coalition.

“I work for Maryland’s largest independent health philanthropy which promotes healthy lifestyles and access to quality, affordable health care,” Williams said. “I am driven by my passion to reach and inform vulnerable or at-risk populations.”

What the Horizon Foundation also got in Williams is an experienced blogger on health and wellness. On ThatsChelsea.com, where she describes herself as a “plant-based wellness blogger,” Williams offers health tips, green beauty reviews, plant-based recipes and more.

“My key to success is to remain resilient and never stop learning,” Williams said. “My achievements have made several positive impacts, such as helping federal programs maintain funding, reducing sugary drink sales in Howard County, preventing the spread of Zika virus disease, initiating healthy behavior change among those that are disproportionately affected by several diseases and helping at-risk populations groups increase their rates of physical activity.”

