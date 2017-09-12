[Back to 2017 VIP Winners list]

Derek Mitchell

Vice President

Grant Capital Management

Derek Mitchell’s business philosophy is, “No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”

As Grant Capital Management’s vice president, the Loyola University Maryland graduate strives to always show care and concern for associates and clients before, during and after business. For one client, who is also a minister, Mitchell flew out to his city twice to help to hand out food at Thanksgiving and presents at Christmas.

His proudest accomplishment thus far in his career was partnering with other large lenders to finance a large energy-efficient project for a housing authority in New Jersey. “I look at every accomplishment and every achievement as a stepping stone on a ladder of success,” he said. “I never really feel as though I am ‘successful’ because as soon as I accomplish one thing I am looking for the next thing that I can do.”

Each year since 2013, Mitchell leads a team to raise money for Lupus Research Alliance. In 2010, his mother was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

Because she has been able to live a good life thanks to caring doctors and proper medicine, he “wanted everybody who has lupus to be able to have the same kind of access that she does. … I just try to do everything I can to help the organization to be more successful because they really are a good organization that helps a lot of people.”

[Back to 2017 VIP Winners list]