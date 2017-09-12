Quantcast

DOJ won’t bring charges against officers in Freddie Gray case

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman September 12, 2017

The U.S. Department of Justice won't bring federal charges against six police officers involved in the arrest and in-custody death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose death touched off weeks of protests and unrest in Baltimore. The officers were charged by state prosecutors after Gray's neck was broken in the back of a police ...

