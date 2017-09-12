Quantcast

September 12, 2017

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/CEO

Large private, non-profit Bar Association seeks a full-time Executive Director. Position requires administrative oversight of and responsibility for financial affairs, strategic planning, membership retention/expansion, educational programs, and sponsorship relations. Position reports to the organization’s Board of Governors and supervises office staff. Qualified candidates will possess strong leadership, communication and management skills. Prior experience required. Competitive salary and full benefit package.

Send resume to blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box # 2581 in the subject line.

