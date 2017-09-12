Md. pizza restaurant to help with Harvey relief efforts

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Hanover location of Flippin’ Pizza NY Pies & Slices, a fast casual national pizza chain, will host a fundraising texting campaign to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas. Customers who text “HarveyHelp” to 89686 from Sept. 14 to 20 will receive an offer for a free slice of pizza with any cash donation at its ...