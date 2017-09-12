Quantcast

National youth sports group adds Baltimore franchisee

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017

National youth sports organization i9 Sports has added a sixth sports franchise in Baltimore, officials announced Tuesday. I9 Sports, based in Florida, now has seven franchises in the greater Baltimore area and one in Annapolis. Other Baltimore-area locations include Catonsville/Arbutus, Columbia, Elkridge, Owings Mills/Reisterstown, Silver Spring and Timonium/Towson/Pikesville East. A privately held company, i9 Sports was founded ...

