Ryan B. Moran

Director of Operational Management

MedStar Health — MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Med Star Union Memorial Hospital

As director of operational management at two MedStar Health hospitals, Ryan B. Moran serves as an adviser to the president and helps to shape the delivery of health services by creating more efficient and broader access points for patients to receive care.

The Xavier University master’s degree graduate likes “working on something that is much greater than myself,” he said. “We have an expansive geographic region in serving patients and we have every part of the care continuum. So in every facet of my current role, I am touching all of those parts in order to make patient care seamless and that is an exciting job regardless of what the task is at hand.”

Growing up in Preston County, West Virginia, Moran began focusing on health care in his teens. He wanted to ensure families in rural America have access to health services. He earned two degrees, business administration and public policy, from the University of Charleston. One of his proudest accomplishments was being named by the university president, Dr. Edwin H. Welch, as the recipient of his Outstanding Senior Award in 2012.

Moran gives his time to a number of local groups including as a member of the board of directors for the Hampden Family Center and the University of Charleston National Alumni Board. He also serves on the LGBT Healthcare Workforce Conference Programming and Executive Committee and mentors Baltimore youth as a mentor in the 4-H Life Program.

