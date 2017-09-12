Quantcast

Wells Fargo names new Maryland president

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter September 12, 2017

Wells Fargo has named Patty Tuttle the new region bank president for Maryland. Tuttle's appointment is effective immediately. She previously served as a senior vice president and retail credit manager for the bank. Tuttle replaces current regional president Andy Bertamini, who will retire at the end of the month. Tuttle's immediate start date will help ease the transition ...

