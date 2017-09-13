BWI Tech Park nabs nonprofit full-building lease

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. plans to consolidate three existing career center locations into a single facility at the BWI Technology Park in Linthicum Heights. The development corporation, a nonprofit that assists unemployed and under-employed Anne Arundel County residents, has signed a full building lease for a 23,360-square-foot space at 613 Global Way. “Several factors drove this ...