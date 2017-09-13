Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

College Park to compete for Amazon’s ‘HQ2’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 13, 2017

College Park intends to compete to be home to Amazon’s new headquarters dubbed “HQ2” that the company says will mean $5 billion in investment and bring roughly 50,000 jobs. Last week the e-commerce giant announced it was seeking proposals from municipalities and states throughout the nation to host the Seattle-based firm’s second headquarters. In announcing the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo