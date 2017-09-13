Quantcast

Cybersecurity startups to pitch ideas at SANS event

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017

Information security training firm SANS Institute has invited cybersecurity startups in Maryland and Washington to pitch their cyber security product/service during SANS Startup 360, scheduled for Sept. 27, in conjunction with SANS Baltimore Fall 2017, happening Sept. 25-30. “Cybercriminals make headlines by being innovative and entrepreneurial in developing and launching increasingly sophisticated attacks. SANS is investing in ...

