Timonium process serving company unveils secure document platform

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 13, 2017

Timonium-based process serving company De Novo is releasing a secure, encrypted portal for client email and document transfer to protect sensitive data. De Novo has made a secure, encrypted portal for their clients to communicate, view and download documents on a platform that is protected more so than if the documents were viewed and shared via ...

