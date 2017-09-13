Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Goldman Sachs jumps into Port Covington development with $233M splash

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 13, 2017

  Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has joined Sagamore Development Co. as an equity investor in the proposed redevelopment of Port Covington, contributing $233 million to the project. The investment, which was announced Wednesday, provides Sagamore with the cash to begin infrastructure work on the first phase of the $5.5 billion project. Sagamore plans to begin work ...
