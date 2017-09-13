Quantcast

Guinness test taproom set for October debut

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 13, 2017

A test taproom at the planned Guinness brewery in Baltimore County is scheduled to serve its first beers in October to provide a sample of what's to come. The $50 million Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House in Relay will also include a 100 hectoliter brewery with high-speed packaging line and a roughly 66,000-square-foot building that ...

