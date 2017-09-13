INVESTIGATOR

The Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland is now accepting applications for a criminal defense investigator for our Baltimore office. The Office of the Federal Public Defender operates under the authority of the Criminal Justice Act, U.S.C., § 3006A, to provide defense services in federal criminal cases and related matters in the federal courts.

Applicants should have a commitment to providing quality representation to indigent defendants, have a reputation for personal integrity and a working knowledge of the criminal justice system. Excellent investigative, interviewing and writing skills are essential for the position, as is the ability to locate, obtain, review, analyze and summarize relevant records. Ability to speak fluent Spanish is strongly preferred. Guilt/innocence or mitigation experience essential. Successful applicants should have a college degree in the criminal justice field.

Starting salary commensurate with experience, qualifications and education. Submit resume with cover letter and writing sample to: Office of the Federal Public Defender, 100 S. Charles Street, 9th Floor, Tower II, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, Attn.: James Wyda, or via email to sandra_fleming@fd.org. Closing date: October 6, 2017.

Successful candidate will be subject to a background check. The FPD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.