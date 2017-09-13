Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – Sept. 14, 2017

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 13, 2017

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Preliminary examination: Where circuit court dismissed misdemeanor charges against defendant because he was means of criminal information without a preliminary, judgment of the Court of Special Appeals, which reversed the judgment of the circuit court, was affirmed because a defendant charged with misdemeanors by information, in circuit court, is not entitled ...

