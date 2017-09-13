Quantcast

Legg Mason reports $752.4B in August AUM

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017

Baltimore-based global asset management firm Legg Mason Inc. reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $752.4 billion as of Aug. 31. This month's AUM included long-term outflows of $1.5 billion, consisting of net outflows in equity of $800 million, fixed income of $500 million and alternative of $200 million. Fixed income outflows included a previously disclosed $2.6 billion low-fee redemption. Alternative AUM reflects realizations of $100 million. Liquidity outflows ...

