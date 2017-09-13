Quantcast

Md. REIT’s Fla., Texas hotels escape hurricane damage

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc., a hotel-focused REIT based in Bethesda, said its Florida hotels haven't sustained significant damage from Hurricane Irma. The trust owns the Home2 Suites Tallahassee, the Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Mary, and the Courtyard Jacksonville in Florida. Additionally, the company said its Texas hotels were "in good shape" after Hurricane Harvey.  

