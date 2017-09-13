Quantcast

Monument to Key defaced on anniversary of Ft. McHenry battle

By: Associated Press September 13, 2017

  The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner." The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday the words were written at the base of the monument in the city's downtown. It also appeared to be splashed with red ...

