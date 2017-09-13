Quantcast

This Md. company is making 40 military logistical carrier robots

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017

Roboteam Inc., a maker of tactical ground robotic systems and controllers based in Gaithersburg, has begun production of 40 robots for the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the Israeli Defense Forces and a U.S. government agency the company did not identify. The Probot V2 logistical carrier robots being produced have can run quietly for up to ...

