Baltimore bar library honors Sykes

The staff and board of directors of the Baltimore bar library are honoring the late Melvin J. Sykes with a reception 5 p.m. Wednesday night at the library.

Sykes, who died in May at age 93, served as president of the library from 1962-1964 and on the board of directors from 1957-1966 and 2009-2016.

“He was the nice man with the Disney tie,” a flier announcing the event reads. “He was the unassuming gentleman with a mind as brilliant as any individual we are ever going to know. His was a life well lived.”

Among the scheduled speakers are Sykes’s wife, Judy; retired Court of Appeals Judge Alan M. Wilner; and Andrew D. Levy of Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP in Baltimore, where Sykes was of counsel.

If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP with the library at 410-727-0280 or email jwbennett@barlib.org.