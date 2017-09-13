Quantcast

4th Circuit to hear fired Baltimore prosecutor’s appeal

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 13, 2017

A former prosecutor who was fired by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby after backing Mosby's election opponent will have her case heard by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday. A federal judge dismissed Keri L. Borzilleri's lawsuit last year, concluding that Borzilleri's asserted free-speech right to support Mosby's predecessor, Gregg L. Bernstein, was trumped by ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo