Shore United Bank expands with Virginia office 

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017

Easton-based Shore Bancshares, Inc. announced Wednesday its banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, opened a new branch in Onley, Virginia. Shore United Bank President and CEO Pat Bilbrough said the expansion to Virginia is a strategic move to further expand its footprint to the lower shore and enhance its community banking model. The branch will be managed by Jennifer Annis ...

