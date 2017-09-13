Quantcast

Tropical Smoothie Cafe signs Owings Mills lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 13, 2017

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has inked a lease at the Boulevard College Center in Owings Mills. It's the second restaurant to recently take space at the 55-acre business community adjacent to Stevenson University off Owings Mills Boulevard. The mixed-use development is owned by David S. Brown Enterprises Ltd. and includes Class A office space and student housing ...
