Baltimore seeks developer for Brager-Gutman Building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 14, 2017

Baltimore is seeking development proposals for the former Brager-Gutman Building in downtown’s Westside in its continued attempt to breathe new life into the once-thriving retail district. Baltimore Development Corp., the city’s quasi-public economic development agency, issued a request for proposals for the building at 201-213 W. Lexington St. on Wednesday. The building is located in the ...

