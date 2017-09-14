Dan Whelan | RSM US

Dan Whelan of RSM US LLP Baltimore has been named as the firm’s national business and professional services industry leader.

Whelan is a partner with RSM US and a member of the firm’s National Risk Advisory Services practice. He is also the leader of its mid-Atlantic RAS team and the Solution Set Leader for Internal Audit & SOX in its Southeast region.

Whelan has more than 30 years of experience providing risk and financial advisory services to globally active companies. He has extensive experience in delivering Sarbanes-Oxley consulting services for public companies, including initial year documentation, risk-based assessments of key controls, SOX optimization and ongoing quarterly testing and sustainability. He also has experience delivering internal audit outsourcing and co-sourcing engagements, fraud prevention, risk assessments and enterprise risk management services.

Over his career, Whelan has provided accounting, audit and consulting services to clients in various industries, including business and professional services, technology, consumer and industrial products, state and local government, pharmaceutical and nonprofit.

Whalen is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, Institute of Internal Auditors, Toastmasters International, a Class of 2005 member of Leadership Howard County and a former board member of the American Red Cross of the Chesapeake Region.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Loyola University Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.