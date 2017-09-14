Quantcast

Experts: Shkreli’s out-of-court antics could guarantee him a longer prison sentence

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Renae Merle September 14, 2017

NEW YORK –  In the two years since bursting onto the national scene, Martin Shkreli has often appeared to be his own worst enemy. When the public lashed out at the former hedge fund manager for raising the price of a critical drug 5,000 percent, he heckled them as uninformed. Hauled before Congress, Shkreli smirked and ...

