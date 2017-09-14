FULL TIME LAW CLERK

Prominent suburban A-V rated law firm located near Greenbelt, Maryland has an immediate need for a full-time Law Clerk. Requires excellent research and writing skills and strong organization and communication skills. Ability to communicate in Spanish a plus. Must have completed second year of law school with night class schedule preferable. Please forward cover letter, resume, and writing sample to Joseph B. Chazen, Esq., Meyers, Rodbell & Rosenbaum, P.A., 6801 Kenilworth Avenue, Suite 400, Riverdale Park, Maryland 20737 or email: jchazen@mrrlaw.net.