Internet tax ruling worth billions poised for Supreme Court review

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 14, 2017

The South Dakota Supreme Court brought the question of whether online retailers should pay sales tax back into sharp focus. The Mount Rushmore state’s highest court ruled Thursday that companies selling wares over the Internet can’t be forced to collect South Dakota’s 4.5 percent tax on purchases, laying the groundwork for a U.S. Supreme Court appeal ...

