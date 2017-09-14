Jennifer Bailey, Alyssa DeNicolis and John Strucko | MGH

Baltimore-based marketing agency MGH named Jennifer Bailey a media assistant, Alyssa DeNicolis as a public relations assistant account executive and John Strucko as an associate project manager.

Jennifer Bailey joins MGH’s media department. She previously was a sales operations intern for ReminderMedia. At MGH, Bailey will provide support on all traditional media client accounts, including Hendrick Automotive Group. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management from West Chester University.

DeNicolis comes to MGH from Planit, where she served as a public relations intern. In her new role, DeNicolis will provide support on several client accounts, including Global Franchise Group, Hats in the Belfry and The Classic Catering People. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and marketing from Towson University.

Strucko joins MGH’s interactive team. He previously served as an associate account executive at Renegade Communications. At MGH, Strucko will provide support on interactive accounts, as well as manage MGH’s blog. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in marketing from Towson University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.