Kennedy Krieger, BGE unveil state-of-the-art playground for special needs students

Kennedy Krieger Institute executives and teachers, physical therapists and students from Kennedy Krieger School’s Fairmount School campus joined with representatives from BGE Sept. 6 to celebrate the culmination of a three-month project to provide students at the school with a new, accessible playground, which the students named the Power Up Play Deck.

The project kicked off in April with a tear down of the old playground by BGE representatives and Kennedy Krieger staff. All of the volunteers returned to the site to help celebrate the completion of the state-of-the-art playground.

The new playground was designed and constructed in conjunction with therapists and school staff to provide accessible opportunities for students with disabilities who range from kindergarteners to eighth graders. While it can be used for multiple purposes, the playground will foster motor development, balance, coordination and proprioceptive awareness and will address students’ sensory needs through movement, tactile, visual, auditory and kinesthetic opportunities. Overall, the playground will provide a safe environment to challenge students to build their repertoire of physical skills and abilities all while building greater confidence.

Deidre Rabuck, assistant principal at the Kennedy Krieger School’s Fairmount campus, revealed the playground’s official name at the ribbon-cutting ceremony while Dr. Gary Goldstein and BGE CEO Calvin Butler, CEO welcomed students to the new playground for the first time.

