Family: No police accountability for Freddie Gray’s death

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 14, 2017

Family members of a Baltimore man whose death in police custody touched off unrest in Maryland's largest city are devastated and disappointed no one is being held accountable for his death, attorneys said Wednesday. Billy and Hassan Murphy spoke to reporters Wednesday after the U.S. Justice Department announced it would not bring federal civil rights charges ...

