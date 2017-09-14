Quantcast

Pregnant teacher found dead; boyfriend charged with murder

By: Associated Press September 14, 2017

A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday. Montgomery County police Chief Thomas Manger said at a news conference that investigators found the body of Laura Wallen in a shallow grave in Damascus, ...

