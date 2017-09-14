Maryland Realtors endorse Hogan’s re-election bid

Maryland Realtors has endorsed Gov. Larry Hogan’s re-election bid, citing his administration’s reduction of state regulations such as rules forcing developers to use septic systems limiting nitrogen emissions into groundwater.

The organization, which promotes the interest of real estate agents and touts roughly 25,000 members, made the decision earlier this week during its board of directors conference in Ocean City. Hogan, a Republican, is up for re-election next year.

In the endorsement, Maryland Realtors President Shelly Murray said “new consumer disclosures; reducing regulatory burdens for agents and brokers; (and) saving homeowners thousands of dollars by repealing the (best available technology) septic requirement” were the major reasons for backing Hogan.

Officials from the organization did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Despite running for re-election in a state where registered Democrats roughly outnumber Republicans two to one, Hogan is well positioned to win a second term as governor. A poll by Morning Consult released in July found Hogan with a 68 percent approval rating. That’s the second highest of any governor in the nation, only trailing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, another Republican governing a state dominated by Democrats.

A host of Democrats, however, have already lined up to challenge Hogan, including Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III; state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr.; former NAACP CEO Ben Jealous; Jim Shea, former chairman of Venable LLP.; Alec Ross, a technology policy expert and senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University; and perennial candidate Ralph Jaffe.