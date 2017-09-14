Md. biotech firm launches new product line for making stem cells

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



RoosterBio Inc., a biotechnology tools company, on Thursday launched a new product portfolio that it says will improve manufacturing processes for adult stem cells. The Frederick firm's new CliniControl line is designed to simplify product development of therapies that use human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells. The first product in the line is a bioprocess media kit called RoosterNourish-MSC-CC. RoosterBio says it ...