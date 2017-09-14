Quantcast

Maryland lawmaker presses for a Harriet Tubman $20 bill

By: Capital News Service Angela Jacob September 14, 2017

The fight to put Harriet Tubman on the face of the $20 bill by 2020 has been revived with the introduction of bipartisan legislation in the House co-sponsored by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Baltimore. "Too often, our nation does not do enough to honor the contributions of women in American history, especially women of color," Cummings said. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo