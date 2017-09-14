Lawyer calls Nance ‘old school’ as judicial misconduct hearing begins

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — A Baltimore city judge accused of a “disrespectful and unprofessional demeanor” on the bench was behaving as an "old school," veteran judge, his lawyer said a hearing Thursday. Circuit Judge Alfred Nance faces nine counts of misconduct at a multi-day hearing in front of the Commission on Judicial Disabilities. Nance has been on the bench for ...