PARALEGAL

The Towson office of Pessin Katz Law, P.A., is seeking a paralegal with minimum of three years’ litigation experience to work in its Litigation and Labor/Education Practice Groups. Responsibilities include organizing/preparing exhibits; conducting research; preparing for trials/hearings; assisting with discovery requests, including conducting e-discovery searches; and other similar tasks. Will also be responsible for creating and maintaining various spreadsheets to track client/case data. Attention to detail and strong organizational and communication skills are essential. Requirements include Bachelor’s Degree/certificate in paralegal studies or experience equivalent and intermediate Excel skills. PK Law offers a team-oriented environment, competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.

Please send your resume in confidence to: careers@pklaw.com.