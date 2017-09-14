Rebecca Gibson, Erin Watley, Vanessa Flora-Nakoski, Dana Ferraris and Ting Zhang | McDaniel College

McDaniel College promoted two professors and added three more members to its faculty. Promoted were Rebecca Gibson and Erin Watley and joining McDaniel were Vanessa Flora-Nakoski, Dana Ferraris and Ting Zhang.

Gibson was promoted from lecturer to assistant professor of education. Her background as a reading specialist has impacted her research interests, including early intervention and beginning literacy learners. She is especially interested in vocabulary acquisition in children, the role of nonfiction texts in primary classrooms and emergent/beginning writing development and instruction in young learners. She is teaching courses in both the education department and in the master’s degree program for reading specialists at McDaniel. Gibson holds a bachelor’s degree from Albright College, an M.Ed. from Towson University and a doctorate from the University of Maryland.

Watley was promoted from visiting professor to assistant professor of communication and cinema. Involved in both media and intercultural research, her focus is on the critical application of communication theory by identifying and critiquing intercultural issues and media as part of the daily experience. Her experience is in teaching about the complexities of intercultural communication in globalized societies and she has worked to help students address intercultural conflicts by developing and applying critical intercultural dialogue techniques. Watley received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate from the University of New Mexico.

Flora-Nakoski has joined the school as its new writing center director. She also teaches as a lecturer in the English department. Previously, Flora-Nakoski worked for the Writing, Reading, and Language Center at Montgomery College. She was also a writing coach and tutor at the University of Maryland, University College, a tutor in the composition and literature center at Howard Community College and a teaching assistant in the University of Maryland, Baltimore County honors program. She has also taught composition and rhetoric at Montgomery College, Stevenson University, Howard Community College and the University of Iowa. A resident of Sykesville, Md., she earned both a bachelor’s degree from UMBC and a master’s degree from the University of Iowa in American studies. She completed graduate certificates in teaching English to speakers of other languages from UMBC and strategic management from the Harvard Extension School.

Ferraris joined the full-time faculty as an associate professor of chemistry. A synthetic medicinal chemist, the Eldersburg resident spent more than 15 years doing drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry. He has been involved in two projects related to cancer therapy and is training research students at McDaniel on how to make small molecules that one day may be optimized into cancer drugs. He also worked with McDaniel chemistry instructor Steve Robertson on an outreach program for the sciences in Carroll County high schools. Courses he is teaching include “Organic Chemistry I” and “Organic Chemistry II,” as well as labs. Prior to joining McDaniel as a visiting professor, he taught at the Johns Hopkins University, Stevenson University and The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Ferraris earned a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College and a MBA and doctorate from the Johns Hopkins University.

Zhang joins as an assistant professor of computer science. Her research interests include localization, networking and distributed data, with a current focus on fast and efficient techniques targeting social, sensing, storage and search applications. At McDaniel, she is teaching the “Art of Programming” and network security. Zhang received a doctorate from the University of Massachusetts. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Qingdao Technological University in China and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Beihang University in Beijing, China. She currently resides in Ellicott City.

